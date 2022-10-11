Hundreds of responses have been received from the state government consultation on proposals to change the names of two creeks in western and far north Queensland.
The Minister for Resources Scott Stewart announced in July that traditional owners in the Longreach and Cairns regions had requested that creeks with names that were offensive to them be renamed.
Saying at the time that there was already strong support from the Longreach Regional Council and wider community to change the name of Black Gin Creek, which runs to the south of Ilfracombe and Longreach, to Watyakan Creek, Mr Stewart said he was putting the proposal out to Queenslanders.
"The Iningai and Bidjara people requested to change the insensitive name with strong support from the Longreach Regional Council," Mr Stewart said. "This creek is a site of cultural importance to the traditional owners and custodians of the land, and the current name does not give the site the respect it deserves."
Gamilaroi man Des Crump, also an Industry Fellow in Indigenous languages with the University of Queensland, chose the word Watyakan, meaning Women's Creek in the Iningai language, after being approached by Bidjara woman Kerry Thompson.
He told NITV News last December that the name reflected the creek's history in a respectful way.
A spokesman for the Gimuy Walubara Yidinji Elder Corporation said Blackfellow Creek at Edmonton had been known by its traditional name, Bana Gindarja, for thousands of years.
"What we are proposing is to return the creek's original name. It has always been known as Bana Gindarja to us," he said. "Bana Gindarja refers to the cassowary, which is our totem. The story of Bana Gindarja tells how the cassowary lost its feathers, wings, ability to fly and how it became the colour it is."
While the department says submissions aren't released publicly, opinions on the proposal are mixed on social media sites.
One of the most common refrains from long-term Longreach residents has been that they've always know the watercourse as Gin Creek, and another nearby as Little Gin Creek.
"To me it was always Gin Creek without any reference to race. If the name offends the local indigenous people, it's their call and I support them," was one comment.
Queensland's official place names register records the name as Black Gin Creek.
Others have commented that the proposed change would erase history, or that whole community consultation on an alternative name should have been conducted first.
Longreach Regional Council Mayor Tony Rayner said history was important, and the history of that area was that it was where Indigenous women lived, which he said the name was reflective of.
"The debate will go on for a long time but in the spirit of reconciliation, we support the change," he said.
Commenting on a 'Black Jim Creek' sign beside the creek in question, where it crosses a road south of Ilfracombe, Cr Rayner said it hadn't been put up by council.
"Will we be taking it down - is Black Jim offensive," he asked.
Resources Minister Scott Stewart said more name change proposals were being put forward by communities throughout Queensland.
"It's important to continue to have mature and respectful conversations about offensive names because it is about respecting First Nations people and is an important part of our Path to Treaty," he said.
According to the department, it is considering hundreds of responses to the public consultation following the two-month consultation period.
"In addition to the views of the community, other place naming issues must also be considered, including whether the name could be considered racist or offensive," a spokesperson said.
The department will make a recommendation to the minister for a decision by the end of the year.
Three contentious place names have been changed in Queensland since 2015, at the suggestion of local traditional owners, with support from the relevant local government.
They include Baga, formerly Jim Crow Mountain, and Gai-i, formerly Mount Wheeler, both between Rockhampton and Yeppoon, and Dundula Creek near Rockhampton.
Ten places in North Queensland have had their names discontinued, including Niggers Bounce, a hill about 100km west of Charters Towers, Mount Nigger, about 200km west of Cardwell, Nigger Head, near the tip of Cape York, and seven creeks named Nigger Creek.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.