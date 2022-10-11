Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Scenic Rim's The Overflow in Olympic class

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 11 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

THE Overflow Estate is a popular destination located on arguably one of the most unique freehold properties in South East Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.