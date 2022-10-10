CMC Rocks QLD have announced a star-studded 2023 line-up, with American artists making up the headliners.
Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band and Kip Moore will all make the trip to Queensland to entertain country music fans from March 17-19 next year at the Ipswich Willowbank Raceway.
Australia's The Wolfe Brothers and Travis Collins will return to the CMC Rocks stage, and are welcomed back alongside a plethora of established and emerging local talent; Darlinghurst, Caitlyn Shadbolt, The Buckleys, Blake O'Connor, Sara Berki, Max Jackson, Hayley Marsten and Lane Pittman.
Festival Director Jeremy Dylan said the team have been "working overtime" to bring talent to the 2023 line-up.
"Seeing the passion from our fans when we returned to Willowbank last month was something to behold, and we've been working overtime to bring so many of their most requested artists to the festival in March," Mr Dylan said.
"This is one of the biggest line-ups we've ever had and we can't wait for all these incredible artists to hear the best crowd in Australia singing their songs back to them in six months".
CMC returned to Ipswich this year after a three-and-a-half year hiatus, with 22,000 patrons attending the festival which was headlined by Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans.
Tickets for 2023 will go on sale at 9am AEST on October 20 via moshtix.com.au
