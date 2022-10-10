Queensland Country Life
Woodford cattle sale sees firm market

By Newsroom
October 10 2022 - 10:00pm
File picture

A total of 169 head were yarded on yet another wet and rain affected sale at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

