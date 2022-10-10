A total of 169 head were yarded on yet another wet and rain affected sale at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market remained firm for the cattle on offer.
Greg and Christine Rowe, Laceys Creek, sold a pen of Charolais cross steers for $2110.
Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Brahman steers for $1860.
Cody Hennessey, Moorina, sold Charbray steers for $1790.
Charles Walker, Witta, sold four-to- six-week-old Droughtmaster cross calves for $585, $520 and $450.
The Ferriday family, Maleny, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2020, $1690, $1650 and $1500.
Tandarra Partners, Sandy Creek, sold Red Brangus steer calves for $1205, heifers for $950 and cows for $1900.
Peta Hausman, Mt Mee, sold a line of Hereford male calves for $1010.
Jessica Schneider, Sheep Station Creek, sold Charolais cross steer calves for $1270.
Delaven Enterprises, Cushnie, sold lines of heifer calves for $1040, $980 and $960.
Ian Thornton, Woolmar, sold Brangus cows for $2000 and $1690.
