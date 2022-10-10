Heifers that are too heavy to conceive are one of the surprising findings at the halfway mark of the Girl Power project operating in central Queensland.
Attendees at the Meat & Livestock Association BeefUp forum at Blackall in September received an update on the four-year project that aims to rebuild Australia's northern beef herd by concentrating on female conception, reconception and second calving outcomes.
According to spokesperson Robyn Adams, some of the participants in the producer demonstration site have had good rain for the past couple of years, meaning some of the challenges of managing a herd in dry conditions aren't apparent in their No 9, 0 and 1 females at the moment.
"There are some heifers that have got too heavy and that's dropping conception rates," she said, adding that pregnancy testing had been delayed on some places thanks to ongoing rain.
Extended wet weather is one of the factors holding up the collection of data, with laboratory processing times adding to challenges in getting serum tested, along with weighing machinery breakdowns.
Ms Adams, who chairs the Desert Uplands committee, said the MLA wasn't aware of this before starting the PDS, one of only two in Australia.
"They've allowed us to change some KPIs as a result - they realised the initial ones were probably unrealistic," she said.
"We've also been invited to extend the program beyond four years - it's really kicking goals but it's not collecting data quickly enough.
"Producers are being asked if they want to be part of ongoing research."
The program is a collaboration between MLA, 12 beef producers, the Central Highlands Regional Resource Use Planning organisation, and the Desert Uplands committee, and involves 600-plus cattle.
Ms Adams said the program had found at the halfway mark that the average preg tested in calf rate of first calf heifers was 90 per cent.
"The project is concentrating on getting them to reconceive," she said.
"We want to trial intervention but we haven't been able to do that yet.
"Now we're hoping to streamline data collection and processes."
The program gave the BeefUp forum, the first to be held in Blackall for well over a decade, its Females, Fertility, Feed and the Future focus, and Ms Adams said while there were no 'lighbulb' moments, it had been beneficial for producers to go over management and nutrition ideals.
"I think everyone took something away from it," she said. "While it was an MLA forum, there was a lot of local content."
