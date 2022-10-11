Practical demonstrations mixed in with speaking presentations made for a successful BeefUp forum in Blackall, the largest regional one of its kind in 15 years.
Some 80 people registered for the day and 82 Arcadian Organic meals were served up at the Blackall Saleyard venue in the evening.
Among the speakers were Santa Gertrudis classifier Russell Gray on bull selection, DAF's Tim Emery discussing genetics, and Biosecurity Queensland senior inspector Dan Burton, whose details on exotic livestock diseases were timely and very well received.
Another BeefUp forum was held in Winton later in the week, enabling MLA, Cattle Council and QDAF speakers to visit properties enroute from Blackall.
The next BeefUp forum in Queensland will be in Clermont on October 2, coinciding with the Hoch and Wilkinson beef expo.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
