Oaklands delivers magic Scenic Rim views

ELEVATED Scenic Rim property Oaklands is being offered for the first time in more than 100 years.
Situated in the heart of what is considered some of the best country in the Scenic Rim, the 106 hectare (262 acre) property has excellent views elevation of Mount Barney, Mount Maroon and Mount Lindesay.
Improvements include an original three-bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings and cattle yards.
Oaklands features undulating, fertile red and black soil with dense pasture coverage, and old cultivation areas.
There are two open dams plus semi-permanent holes in creeks.
The property is lightly timbered and has a registered PMAV vegetation map with 100 per cent category X.
Oaklands is located 15km south west of Rathdowney, 120km south of Brisbane, 115km west of Gold Coast and 90km north of Kyogle.
The property in two freehold titles is being presented as a whole or in separate portions with a realignment of the title boundary along Glenoake Road.
Oaklands is being sold through an expression of interest process through Ray White Rural, closing on November 10.
Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.
