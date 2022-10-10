Queensland Country Life
Wet weather has industry worried

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
October 10 2022
Quality premiums soar with rain across the east

Another massive Australian grain harvest is assured, but market concerns have now moved onto grain quality due to the ongoing wet weather.

