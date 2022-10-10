Quality premiums soar with rain across the east

Another massive Australian grain harvest is assured, but market concerns have now moved onto grain quality due to the ongoing wet weather.
Another week of widespread heavy rains across eastern Australia and South Australia - and forecasts for more to come - have buyers concerned about how much of the looming 34 million tonne wheat harvest will be suitable for human consumption. Southern Queensland cropping areas got away with last week's widespread storms relatively lightly, missing the torrential rains seen in the Warrego and across much of New South Wales.
Areas stretching from Roma, Goondiwindi and through to Dalby received a general 20-30 millimetres of rain on the weekend.
It's enough to cause quality concerns.
But most farmers are confident quality won't be harmed at this stage, with most of the wheat crops still green.
NSW wasn't as lucky, with most areas receiving 50-75mm over several days.
Some parts of the state's central west and south west cropping areas recorded as much as 100mm for the week.
Cropping regions across Victoria and South Australia saw a general 20-50mm of rain during the week.
Apart from some light showers, Western Australia avoided last week's rain event.
Farmers and grain buyers are concerned the wet weather may continue through the harvest window, as the extended weather models have predicted.
More rain is slated for southern NSW, Victoria and SA this week.
Wheat quality premiums surged higher on the back of last week's east coast deluge, with traders concerned of a widespread east coast feed wheat event.
APW offered jumped to $60 above ASW amid the quality concerns.
Sellers of H2 and APH were difficult to find.
Quality concerns also extend to other grains, including barley, canola, legumes and oats.
The wet weather will make it difficult to achieve malting barley specifications, which has seen malting quality premiums rocket higher.
Milling quality oats may be equally difficult to achieve.
Old crop prices continued to strengthen last week as the rain stalled many grain movements.
Australia exported 2.5 million tonnes of wheat in August, modestly below the 2.6 million tonnes exported in July and 2.7 million tonnes in June.
