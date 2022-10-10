Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert sale features quality line of restocker cattle

By Newsroom
October 10 2022 - 8:00am
Barbara Williams and Noel Giebel of Sunkissed Quarter Horse stud, Warrill View sold Simbrah cross steers, 12 months, for $1780. Picture: Supplied

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a fully firm market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

