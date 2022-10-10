Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a fully firm market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
A quality line of restocker steers and heifers met strong competition, as did heavier feeder steers.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows and heifers continued to sell very well.
Graham Isbell, Coulson sold Droughtmaster steers, 18 mths, for $2300.
Also read: Droughtmaster cows make $3200 at Biggenden
Also read: Alma remains on the market | Pictures
Droughtmaster steers, 20 mths, on account of Stanford Pastoral Co, Kalbar sold for $2200.
Steve Teitzel, Woodhill sold Euro cross steers, 20 mths, for $2220.
Red Brahman Steers ,18mths, from Oppermann Pastoral, Teviotville sold for $1920.
Limousin steers, 15 mths, from Jon Stiller and Co, Allenview sold for $1920.
Royston Grazing, Innsiplain sold Angus cross steers, 18 mths, for $1860.
Droughtmaster cross steers, 12 mths, from OS Plumbing, Hoya sold for $1790.
Sunkissed Quarter Horse Stud, Warrill View sold Simbrah cross steers, 12 mths, for $1780.
Richard Toft, Fernvale sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1780.
Alan Mills, Beechmont sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1680.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Carolyn Burgess, Purga sold for $1660.
Darryn and Tricia Hester, Allenview sold Angus cross steers, 12 mths, for $1640.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Stephanie Malmborg, Silverdale sold for $1610.
Reynolds Head Droughtmasters, Croftby sold Droughtmaster heifers PTIC for $2625.
Brangus heifers, 15 mths, on account of Stanford Pastoral Co sold for $1880.
Royston Grazing sold Brahman cross heifers, 15 mths, for $1680.
Buckley and Lynam, Laravale sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for $1500.
Simbrah heifers, 12mths, from Sunkissed Quarter Horse stud sold for $1400.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from OS Plumbing sold for $1380.
Angus weaner heifers from Richard Toft, Borallon sold for $1290.
Droughtmaster cows and calves on account of Mick and Melissa Self, Pine Mountain sold for $2630.
Alan Mills sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $2575.
Reynold Head Droughtmasters sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.