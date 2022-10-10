Shepherdson and Boyd yarded 1176 head at Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
Feeder steers and heifers sold to a fully firm market, while lines of restocker steers and heifers were again slightly dearer.
A line of empty store cows saw strong competition from buyers chasing joinable females and store cows to fatten.
Charolais cross Droughtmaster feeder steers, 20mths, on account of Alan Dean of Conondale sold for $2340/head.
A quality pen of Brangus feeder steers from Dawei Past sold for $2340/head.
Glenfern Past sold Santa cross trade feeder steers for $2010/head.
Grant Ward of Toogoolawah sold Brangus cross steers, 16mths, for $1880/head.
H and D Farming of Woodford sold Charbray cross weaner steers for $1890/head.
Graham McPherson of Kilcoy sold a quality line of Charolais cross weaner steers, 6 to 8mths, with pens topping at $1810 and $1750/head.
Deer Field Farming sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1840/head.
Toberpatrick of Gatton sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1800/head.
Glen and Carol Beanland of Kingaroy sold Charbray weaner steers, 8-10mths, for $1740/head.
B and A McLoughlin of Gatton sold Limo cross weaner steers for $1780/head.
Oakcorp Pty Ltd sold quality Charolais cross light weaner steers, 6mths, for $1520/head.
Greendale Cattle sold a quality line of Brahman steers, 12mths, topping at $1670/head.
Ashley King of Nanango sold Santa cross steers, 10mths, for $1580/head.
Quality lines of heifers were in demand, with the second grade and Brahman cross heifers showing signs of easing on the previous sales strong rates.
Alan Deane of Conondale sold quality Charolais cross, 18mths, feeder heifers for $1940/head.
N and M Packham sold Droughtmaster backgrounder heifers for $1560/head.
Greendale Cattle Co sold Brangus heifers, 12mths, for $1860/head.
B and A McLoughlin of Gatton sold Limo cross weaner heifers for $1420/head.
Graham McPherson of Kilcoy sold pens of Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1450, $1380 and $1370/head.
R and T Tinney sold Charolais cross weaner heifers, 8mths, for $1400/head.
A and A Fitzgerald of Esk sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1370/head.
C and M Firrell of Buaraba sold Limo cross weaner heifers for $1370/head.
Bakhu Pty Ltd sold light weight Angus heifers, 6mths, for $1100/head.
Limo cross cows and calves from Pine Lea Park of Pine Mountain sold for $3400/unit.
Young light conditioned Charbray heifers and calves sold for $2380/unit.
A line of preg tested empty Droughtmaster store cows sold to strong competition from replacement breeder and fatteners with the first three pens selling for $1800/head.
Gina Drew sold Speckle Park dry cows for $2060/head.
