There's an air of excitement within the campdraft community as the first leg of the famous Triple Crown of Campdrafting commences on Thursday with the Condamine Bell Campdraft.
Competitors from all around the nation will be verging on southern Queensland vying for prized titles and the large prize money on offer.
The Black Toyota Condamine Bell Open campdraft will see riders competing over two full rounds and a final for more than $150,000 in prize money, including $50,000 for the winner.
Also on the program is the Joyce Campbell Memorial Ladies Campdraft and the Teys Bros Novice with the final of the open and ladies to be held on Saturday evening.
The popularity of campdrafting and the performance horse industry has been well reflected with record nominations being received at each of the Triple Crown venues and restrictions being enforced to accommodate the growing nominations.
The second leg and Chinchilla Grandfather Clock gets underway from October 18-23, culminating with the Warwick Gold Cup on October 24-30.
The Triple Crown offers a $30,000 bonus should the same horse and rider win all three open campdrafts at Condamine, Chinchilla and Warwick.
The Tambo Campdraft held a one day event on September 30, which incorporated a double celebration including their Jubilee commemoration of campdrafting with the Australian Campdraft Association (ACA) and the Queen's Jubilee with more than 30 trees planted in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.
Founding Tambo president Ray Mayne shared stories and memories from the early years and unveiled a special cattle donor honour board that will be hung in the Mayne Pavilion.
The Toogoolawah Campdraft named their campdraft arena in honour of the late Peter Little and his family.
Peter Little along with wife Helen, son Tom and daughter Sally and parents Len and Ruby Little had been a major contributor to the Toogoolawah Campdraft and Show Society for many years and had helped build the draft into a four day event, which attracted some of the biggest names in the campdrafting world.
The Little family donated cattle to the draft every year that they lived in Toogoolawah and helped complete the massive job of sourcing and organising the cattle, along with the many other jobs involved in running a campdraft.
Toogoolawah Show Society and Campdraft president Vern Doyle, gave a speech outlying the important contributions the Little family made to the Toogoolawah Campdraft and invited Helen and Tom (now residents of Moura) to unveil a special sign displayed over the camp gate way which includes a picture of Peter Campdrafting and the name rights of "The Little Family Campdraft Arena".
Winton's Diamantina Rodeo & Campdraft Association (DRCA) is planning their 25th Anniversary to be held in conjunction with their annual campdraft on April 28-30, 2023.
Enquiries in relation to this event can be made to DRCA secretary Patrice Elliott.
The wet weather proved testing for campdraft events held on the weekend, with Taroom and Kilcoy cancelling Sunday's program and Noccundra were forced to cancel their campdraft.
