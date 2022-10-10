QUEENSLAND/NSW border property Alma remains on the market after being passed in at auction.
Described as a quality mixed farming and grazing enterprise or a more intensified forage cropping and backgrounding operation, the auction reserve was $5 million - or about $3600/ha ($1457/acre).
Offered by John and Jennifer Hurley, Alma covers 1389 hectares (3432 acres) in two freehold lots west of Goondiwindi.
The property is located 65km north west of Goondiwindi and 18km north of Toobeah, with a bitumen road frontage to the Toobeah-Lundavra Road.
The generally flat country ranges from friable grey belah/brigalow soils to reddish belah/box soils with areas of sand ridge.
There is currently a good body of pasture consisting of buffel and native grasses with herbages in season.
Alma has 550ha of developed cultivation currently growing barley, wheat and oats, with a further 400ha returned to grass.
Original timbers included belah, brigalow, wilga, box and sandalwood, with cypress pine and carbeen on the sand ridge.
Water is a feature of the property with a share bore scheme developed in the five past years.
The bore is piped to four tanks and 14 troughs across the property. There are also four good dams.
Alma is divided into five paddocks with the boundary consisting of netting on steel posts and steel end assemblies.
The majority of the internal fences have netting and steel posts with cyclone gates. There are also three feed pens with water, adjoining the cattle yards.
Infrastructure includes a set of portable steel cattle yards equipped with a loading ramp and crush.
Contact Andrew Jakins, 0427 374 441, Nutrien Harcourts.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.