THE future of the QCWA is in good hands out Cunningham way, west of Warwick.
And that is all thanks to a crop of new and enthusiastic members eager to carry on the traditions and values that the QCWA was founded on 100 years ago, however these "CWA ladies" bring their own modern twist to the century old organisation.
Established in 1939, at an enthusiastic meeting presided over by the then Border Division vice-president, Mrs A.M Costello, the Cunningham branch of the QCWA consisted of women from Greymare, Rodger's Creek, Bony Mountain and Wheatvale, who made a significant contribution to the war effort spinning wool from local graziers and cooking for food parcels.
The branch was in danger of becoming a distant memory when it closed in 2016, and that's when a group of women from the local district stepped up.
Current branch president, Cheryl Cantwell, said meetings of the original branch of Cunningham were held for many years in a cottage owned by the Evans family which was transported to a site on the Railway Reserve.
However, the Cunningham Sports Club raised funds to build a hall for the QCWA, and in 1955, under the guidance of the executive of the day, M.E. Hutton, E.W. Lewis and K.Topher, for the princely sum of 2807 pounds, a purpose-built hall was constructed for the organisation to hold it's functions and get-togethers, she recalled.
Over the next seven decades, the QCWA Cunningham Memorial Hall would become the focal point for branch functions, local weddings, birthday parties, and even funerals, as was the case in many rural and remote communities - a tradition which still prevails today in many regions.
"However, when the branch closed in 2016 due to an ageing membership and dwindling numbers, the hall was put up for sale," Mrs Cantwell said.
"The first president of the newly formed branch, and current vice-president, Karen Henricksen, really got the ball rolling."
Mrs Henricksen said the main reason she wanted to re-open the branch was to save the hall, which was the lifeblood of their close-knit community.
"When we saw that the hall was for sale for removal, we jumped to attention," she said.
"I called a meeting at my home and we had a letter box drop to notify everyone."
Mrs Henricksen said they had both men and women attend that meeting out of concern for the hall's long-term survival.
"We then held a meeting with the Border Divisional president and executive, and were told that the community would have to either purchase the hall or re-open the branch," she said.
"We told them we would re-open the branch, with many husbands even prepared to join as "friends" to see the branch become a reality again...and the rest is history."
Cunningham branch re-opened in July 2017, and currently has 12 financial members in their small merry band, with many other prospective members in the pipeline.
Newest office bearer, secretary, Kim Costello, said they were "working on" a few younger ladies who had shown an interest in joining.
"We are very much about having fun, and we also have the odd glass or two of champagne. I really look forward to meetings," Mrs Costello said.
"I became a member in 2021 to connect with other country women and help out in the community," she said.
"I was also inspired by my late mother-in-law, Dorothy Costello, who was a long time member of the Karara branch which is now closed."
Mrs Cantwell said Cunningham branch members ranged in age from 55 to 71 years, which was "pretty young" in CWA terms.
While many of the current members have roots in the local district, one tree changer, Lindy Colebrook, moved from Brisbane and bought property at Cunningham just 10 years ago.
"I have found it a great way to meet other ladies in the area, and I have made some lovely friends," Mrs Colebrook said.
"I have also learned a lot about what has gone on in the district."
Another member, Cathie Shaw, said what she loved about the CWA was the sense of community.
"We are here to help others, but also for ourselves, by providing support for each other," she said.
The Cunningham team are also active fundraisers, holding a very successful Mother's Day High Tea for the past few years, as well as catering for clearing sales, local sporting events and the nearby Bony Mountain Country Music Festival, held on the property of country music singer, Norma O'Hara Murphy.
"We hire the hall out for lots of functions. Some locals that used to skid around the floorboards as kids have returned to hold their wedding receptions here," Mrs Cantwell said.
"We also hold workshops for crafts, including embroidery and resins, as well as cheese making."
The hall has also undergone a $110,000 transformation since the "new" branch was formed in 2017.
Mrs Henricksen said they had received several grants from both local and state governments which had given the hall a new lease on life.
"When we re-formed there was nothing in the hall: everything had been sold, so we received our first grant to purchase tables, chairs and appliances," she said.
Subsequent grant monies have gone towards upgraded electrical works including lighting and fans, as well as the installation of a security system, new toilets, signage, and the relining of the hall.
"We have really spruced the place up, but it is freezing in winter and very hot in summer so we would eventually like to install air-conditioning and solar panels," Mrs Henricksen said.
With Australia as the QCWA Country of Study for 2022, the Cunningham members are planning a very "aussie" style of celebration for this month's International night, and are looking forward to their family-oriented Christmas party later in the year.
The Cunningham branch holds monthly meeting/get-together at the hall on the third Wednesday, with new members welcome.
