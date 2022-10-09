Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale and integrated female sale last Thursday saw a yarding 1910 head.
Cattle were drawn from Wandoan, Jambin, Thangool, Theodore, Bororen, Miriam Vale, Lowmead, Eidsvold, Monto, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Binjour, Tiaro, Kenilworth, Goomeri, Gaeta, Mount Perry, Kilkivan and all local areas.
First calf Charolais cows and calves from Bundaberg sold for $3050. Young Droughtmaster cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $3200. First calf Brangus cows and calves from Boompa sold for $2800.
Eight tooth Braford bullocks from Kenilworth sold for 410c/$2604. Six and eight tooth bullocks from Mount Perry sold for 407c/$2606. Six and eight tooth Charbray bullocks from Coringa sold for 390c/$1901.
Four tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 426c/$2748. Two tooth Braford heifers from Theodore sold for 427c/$2563. Four tooth Brangus heifers from Brooweena sold for 415c/$2927.
Charbray cows from Biggenden sold for 380c/$2262. Grey Brahman cows from Gin Gin sold for 379c/$2123. Droughtmaster cows from Binjour sold for 378c/$2250. Brahman cows from Yandaran sold for 378c/$2231.
Milk tooth Brangus steers from Goomeri sold for 499c/$2143. Two tooth Brangus Steers from Miriam Vale sold for 482c/$2063. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Hervey Bay sold for 542c/$1890.
Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Thangool sold for 594c/$2023. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Kilkivan sold for 588c/$1786 Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Bundaberg sold for 548c/$1946 Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 546c/$1927.
Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Coalstoun lakes sold for 726c/$2218. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Wandoan sold for 702c/$1951. Angus cross weaner steers from Thangool sold for 698c/$1909. Charbray weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 726c/$1907. Simmental weaner steers from Eidsvold sold for 732c/$1987. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 680c/$1622.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Bucca sold for 500c/$2100. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Kenilworth sold for 528c/$1690. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Gin Gin sold for 532c/$2174. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis and Brangus heifers from Lowmead sold for 548c/$1793.
Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 592c/$1801. Santa Gertrudis weaner heifers from Wondoan sold for 614c/$1890. Angus cross weaner heifers from Thangool sold for 600c/$1404. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Eidsvold sold for 618c/$1542. Charolais cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 626c/$1361.
