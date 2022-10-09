Queensland Country Life
Burnett Livestock and Realty sale sees 1910 head

By Newsroom
October 9 2022 - 10:00pm
Burnett Livestock and Realtys James Cochrane with pens of Simmental cross steers on account of Ben Weller, Eidsvold. The line of 28 steers sold for 732.2c/kg or $1987. Picture: Burnett Livestock and Realty

Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale and integrated female sale last Thursday saw a yarding 1910 head.

