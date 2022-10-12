Crowson Park Riding for the DisAbled (RDA) has an upcoming vacancy in its stable, and is seeking a new horse to fill the spot when one of their ponies retires soon.
According to coach Linda Gaffaney, Cinnamon was getting on in years and deserved a rest after being a part of the club's stables for the past six years.
"He's in his thirties, which is quite an age for a horse," Mrs Gaffaney said.
"We need another small pony to fill his spot."
The club had some requirements for Cinnamon's successor, including a height requirement of between 13 and 14.2 hands high.
Mrs Gaffaney also said the horse needed to be at least nine years old and have a placid temperament, which excluded thoroughbred, standardbred and Arab horses.
"We play lots of games with balls, ribbons and noisy hooters," she said.
"We need a horse that's happy around people. Some of the riders we have to hold onto while they're on the horse."
It isn't all fun and games at the riding school, as the coach explained that putting riders with disabilities in a context separate from clinical physiotherapy helped them develop.
"It helps core strength and development, and we include games which will help the rider with cognitive skills," Mrs Gaffaney said.
"I had a 10 year old boy whose mother said he wouldn't use his right hand as it was his weak side and refused to do physio. Within half an hour I had him picking up flags with his right hand.
"When he got off the horse he said, 'mum, I need to do physio so I can get stronger to come back here,'. It's amazing what it does."
Once a suitable horse is found, Crowson Park will take ownership of the animal, but the original owner will be given the first offer of ownership at the end of its tenure at the school.
Mrs Gaffaney said she would be happy to talk with prospective donors about what life is like for ponies under the care of Crowson Park RDA.
"Our horses are treated like royalty," she said.
"If anyone has any inquiries we can put them in contact with people who have donated horses in the past. We've got references to prove the quality of care they get here.
"Someone might have a pony in their backyard that their children have outgrown, and this would give them
For more information about Crowson Park Riding for the DisAbled visit the club's Facebook page, or contact Linda Gaffaney by calling 0436 341 239.
