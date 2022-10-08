Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale achieves record average and gross

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 8 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Brahman Breeders' Association general manager Anastasia Fanning said the recent Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale result exceeded the industry's expectation. Picture by Ben Harden

Any doubts in the demand for Brahman genetics were quickly quashed when the curtain fell on a record-breaking Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS) earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.