Any doubts in the demand for Brahman genetics were quickly quashed when the curtain fell on a record-breaking Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale (RBWS) earlier this week.
Grey and red Brahmans sold over the three days to gross a sale-record $13.094m and overall average $16,9843 with a sale top price of $200,000, achieved on two occasions.
This year's average was up on the $14,490 and gross by $1,342,500 recorded at last year's event.
This year, the Australian Brahman Breeders Association (ABBA) announced the upset price for bulls offered at the RBWS would be set at $4000 minimum.
ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning said the sale result far exceeded the industries expectations.
"The association believed that with the commercial market remaining as strong as it has this would continue to be a very big influencer in the result of the sale," Ms Fanning told the Queensland Country Life.
"There was certainly some concern with the slow down of the Live Export trade due to a high Domestic Market price and then the outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease in Indonesia.
"However, this is now starting to resolve with the offered purchase price of steers to be exported rising further and sufficient vaccine available once the cattle arrive in Indonesia so that feedlot operators can do all they can to protect their investment."
Following the easing of supply pressures, Ms Fanning said the market prices have resumed.
"With the movement of cattle out of the North being moved off shore this reduces the quantity pressures of cattle moving into the Southern markets and effecting them," she said.
"This is good news for all involved.
"The flow of cattle from the north into southern markets had certainly effected the market for Brahman cattle, in the short term, due to large quantities of cattle being sent south."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.