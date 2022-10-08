Red Brahmans stalwart Margaretta Morgan has been honoured with life membership of the Australian Brahman Breeders Association (ABBA).
Known as one of the 'Women of Walla', Mrs Morgan owns Walubial Red Brahmans at Arubial, Condamine, and has been selling bulls at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale since it's exception.
Mrs Morgan was presented the breed accolade at the recent Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
Mrs Morgan was very surprised to receive the award, but she said she was extremely humbled with the recognition.
"I've always been a red Brahman breeder and an admirer of the breed," she told the Queensland Country Life.
"Everything I've done has always been for the Brahman breed ever since I was very young.
"I've had some great success in breeding Brahman bulls, but I'm very honored to be recognised in some of the things that I have been doing."
Mrs Morgan joins her father Hugh, her brother Rob, and her sister, Caroline as honorary recipients.
Mrs Morgan's father, Hugh Innes was originally a Hereford breeder, but years of drought and ticks forced the family to convert to a red Brahmans stud in 1964, with Walla Brahmans being stud number four.
Mrs Morgan said the time her father purchased Brahman bulls from Ken Atkinson in 1949, she fell in love with the breed.
"The 1952 drought nearly killed all our Hereford cattle and all we had at Walla was the Brahman cattle, which thrived," she said.
"I've been in love with the Red Brahmans ever since then."
Her father bought her first red Brahman bull as a wedding gift to her and her late husband Mathuen in the mid sixties.
With the help from her two sons, Mrs Morgan now runs around 50 red Brahman stud breeders, a Wagyu stud named Arubial and a 30,000 head feedlot outside of Condamine.
Asked what advice she had for upcoming Brahman breeders, Mr Morgan kept her advice simple.
"Just stick to it. Stick to what you believe and choose your animals carefully," she said.
ABBA general manager Anastastia Fanning said Mrs Morgan's promotion and dedication to the breed made her a very worthy recipient of the award.
"Margaretta has had a lifetime commitment to the breed following her fathers decision to change from Hereford's and Shorthorns following a terrible drought that many of their cattle didn't survive," Ms Fanning said.
"Her promotion of the breed through the showing of her cattle, judging at Royal Shows, Beef Expos and internationally and her consistent involvement in the likes of RBWS are a credit to her commitment to the breed."
She has since gone on to be a member of the ABBA board from 2004-2006, and was a founding member of the South Qld branch of which she is still a member and founding member of two sale committees, Roma Bull Sale and the Toowoomba Female Sale.
Ms Fanning said Margaretta has been a longtime supporter of Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale both as a vendor and also for purchasing many stud sires over the years.
"Her support for Brahman events around Australia and internationally has been legendary, with her green outfits being a staple for all the fashionistas out there and her enthusiasm for the breed is infectious," she said.
