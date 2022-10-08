Queensland Country Life
Margaretta Morgan awarded honorary life membership to Australian Brahman Breeders Association

By Ben Harden
Updated October 8 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:00am
Australian Brahman Breeders Association president Wendy Cole, presents Margaretta Morgan of Walubial Red Brahmans, Arubial, Condamine, with a life membership award at the Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale at CQLX, Gracemere. Picture by Ben Harden

Red Brahmans stalwart Margaretta Morgan has been honoured with life membership of the Australian Brahman Breeders Association (ABBA).

