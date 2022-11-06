The new Mr and Mrs Brookes were married on September 24.
Jordan Mayfield, a Mundubbera bull rider, and Sarah Brookes, a school teacher who grew up at Chelmsford, became husband and wife at Brookdale - the property Sarah's family had called home since 2001.
While the pair met online, it took the help of some very persistent mutual friends for them to become a couple.
Lauren Slade married them while Always and Forever Wedding Photography and Films captured the special day.
Sarah wore a Gladstone Bridal gown, the girls' hair was the work of Hairdo4U at Nanango and makeup was done by Madison Kilgour.
Their flowers were from Extra Touch Floral Design.
Ben Greiner from Gayndah was the best man while Rachelle Murray from Brisbane stood beside Sarah as the matron of honour.
