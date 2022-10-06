BIMBADEEN, a 719 hectare (1774 acre) freehold property located 25km from Theodore and 32km from Banana has sold at auction for $4.6 million.
Offered by Paul Lavaring and his mother Yvonne, the quality cattle country sold at the Bentley Real Estate auction for the equivalent of $6398/ha ($2593/acre).
Bimbadeen features mainly buffel grass pastures on brigalow and soft scrub soils, which have responded very well to recent rain and warmer weather.
The property has 25ha of leuceana and 54ha of cultivation. There is also 120ha of previously cultivated country.
There are six main paddocks. The internal fencing is mainly new with four barbed wires, while two boundary fences have also been recently replaced.
The property is well watered with three dams and a bore.
Improvements include portable panel cattle yards, two 60 tonne silos and a hay shed.
The three bedroom home has freshly polished floors, new paint, new kitchen and bathroom.
The marketing of Bimbadeen was handled by Robyn Bentley, Bentley Real Estate.
