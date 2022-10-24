Love is normally a term you hear on the tennis court but this couple's story was a match made on the cricket pitch.
Brett Simpson and Stephanie Rose officially became husband and wife on March 19.
Brett, a Nanango boy, and Steph, a Barambah girl whose family own Amavale Shorthorns and Droughtmasters, were married on Steph's childhood family farm by Danielle Raffin.
The pair first met when Brett and Steph's father, Jeff, played cricket together.
They became good friends first but quickly learnt they wanted to be in each other's lives for a long time.
Their makeup needs were handled by Alicia's Spa and Hair Worx, the flowers came from Extra Touch Design and Hire while their photographs were captured by Treasure Pics.
