Fewer processors at Dalby sale

Wednesday's Dalby sale saw a large increase in supply to reach 5000hd, a lift of 1910hd.
Not all processors were in attendance.
Regular feed and trade buyers along with restockers were active in a yarding that produced some very good quality lines of feeder and backgrounder cattle.
The export market eased slightly with cows reaching 397c/kg and heavy bulls topping at 402c/kg.
Good heavy young steers to processors reached 438c/kg.
Heavy feeders in the 400-500kg category also slightly easing with steers topping at 540c/kg and heavy yearling heifers topping at 498c/kg.
Steers to feed for domestic markets reached 670c/kg with heifers topping at 598c/kg.
Lightweight cattle sold to strong rates for quality lines with steers making up to 750c/kg and heifers were well supplied, reaching 662c/kg.
