Queensland Country Life
Home/News

James Cummings stablemates race for cash at Caulfield

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
October 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The James Cummings-trained Anamoe will chase a 10th career win in the $1 million Might And Power Stakes this weekend. Picture supplied.

JOCKEY James McDonald, trainer James Cummings and the blue Godolphin army stand poised to snare a Group 1 double in Melbourne tomorrow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.