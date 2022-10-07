JOCKEY James McDonald, trainer James Cummings and the blue Godolphin army stand poised to snare a Group 1 double in Melbourne tomorrow.
McDonald will be aboard the Cummings-trained stablemates Anamoe and Golden Mile in the Might And Power Stakes and Caulfield Guineas, respectively.
Anamoe faces seven rivals in the $1 million, 2000 metres Might And Power and has drawn barrier three as he chases a 10th career win and sixth at Group 1 level.
Golden Mile has a tougher assignment against a capacity field but he, too, has drawn favourably in barrier five.
Guineas rival Peter Moody has not conceded defeat with Millane (Luke Nolen) but market firmers are Berkeley Square (Craig Williams) and Meridius (Damien Lane).
At Eagle Farm in Brisbane, the Les Ross stable dominates the two races for juveniles in terms of numbers.
Ross will provide 10 of the 18 acceptors for the two races - five in each.
In the Basil Nolan Jnr Plate for fillies Ross has accepted with Friendly Sizzle (Jim Byrne), Mishani Cienna (Kyle Wilson-Taylor), Mishani Jetstream (James Orman), Mishani Star (Adin Thompson) and Mishani Twilight (Boris Thornton).
In the Portland Sky Plate for colts and geldings he has Mishani Cruise (Mark Du Plessis), Mishani Raider (Wilson-Taylor), Mishani Eagle (Thornton), Mishani Maverick (Orman), Mishani Star (Ben Thompson) and Sage Advice (Tegan Harrison).
Race 1 - 3, 1, 7, 4; Race 2 - 2, 9, 6, 7; Race 3 - 1, 8, 6, 2; Race 4 - 3, 10, 11, 1; Race 5 - 10, 2, 7, 6; Races 6 - 3, 1, 4, 2; Race 7 - 13, 5, 3, 8; Race 8 - 6, 1, 7, 4; Race 9 - 11, 8, 1, 12; Race 10 - 7, 20, 4, 10.
Race 1 - 7, 15, 11, 10; Race 2 - 4, 7, 12, 2; Race 3 - 11, 4, 10, 8; Race 4 - 8, 3, 5, 1; Race 5 - 1, 9, 10, 6; Race 6 - 1, 7, 6, 11; Race 7 1, 2, 6, 7; Race 8 - 12, 2, 8, 10; Race 9 - 4, 4, 1, 7;ace 10 - 5, 8, 4, 1
Race 1 - 1, 5, 6, 2; Race 2 - 7, 4, 2, 1; Race 3 - 3, 9, 12, 10; Race 4 - 7, 2, 4, 12; Race 5 - 12, 2, 5, 9; Race 6 - 1, 9, 6, 7; Race 7 - 7, 3, 8, 1; Race 8 - 2, 3, 7, 1; Race 9 - 5, 9, 8, 3; Race 10 - 10, 1, 3, 11
Meanwhile Rockhampton stables completely dominated the NQ Classic 3YO and 4YO Benchmark 65 on October 1 in Mackay, filling the first four places.
The Jared Wehlow-trained Tricology landed the major end of the prize, winning by a neck from John Wigginton's Street Glory with Bayerische third for the Tom Smith stable and fourth was the Tim Cook-trained Agustawynd.
Corey and Kylie Geran are heading back to Brisbane for the Country Cups Challenge.
The family-run stable put Vinasta (I am Invincible-Dusty Grey) in the frame for the Challenge at Doomben in December when he won $12,000 Eidsvold Cup (1350m) last weekend.
Doubling as a qualifier for the Cups Challenge, the Eidsvold victory ensured Vinasta has a city date if the Gerans so choose.
Ridden by Hannah Richardson, Vinasta was a shade too strong for runner-up The Carpenter (Rothesay-Pinot Girl), a runner from the Oakey stable of Terry Hall having its first run back from a spell.
Third spot went to Palate (Better Than Ready-Commanding Epic), which finished a length behind The Carpenter and nearly two lengths from the winner.
Vinasta has the enviable record of eight wins and 15 placings for raceday earnings of $172,255.
Forthcoming Country Cups qualifiers - Cloncurry (October 7), Emerald (Oct 8), Stanthorpe and Blackall (Oct 15), Clifton (Oct 22), Home Hill and Yeppoon (Oct 29), Kumbia (November 1), Cooktown and Quilpie (Nov 5) and Roma (Nov 19).
Stampede qualifiers: Cloncurry (Oct 7), Gayndah (Oct 8), Stanthorpe (Oct 15), Innisfail (Oct 15), Gladstone (Oct 22), Barcaldine (Oct 29), Bundaberg (Nov 1), Chinchilla, Moranbah and Quilpie (Nov 5), Blackall and Ingham (Nov 12), Atherton and Roma (Nov 19).
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
