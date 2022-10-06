A circular structure that interacts with the elements designed by a Melbourne firm respected for its work in brand architecture has won a competition to design an Outback Museum of Australia in Charleville.
March Studio has produced numerous inventive projects across Australia and internationally and was one of 16 entrants from three states submitting designs for the $6 million building that will be part of Charleville's tourism hub.
The concept for the new addition to the precinct at the airport that includes the Cosmos Centre, the WWII air base, the Royal Flying Doctor Service's visitor centre, and a planned airfield museum was announced in October last year, when the Murweh Shire Council received $7.9 million in Building Better Regions grant funding from the federal government.
At the time, Mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge described the funding as a game-changer, and this week said the winning design "embraced an innovative approach to creating a sustainable and resilient building that offers immersive and multi-sensory experience installations for all visitors to experience the outback".
He said the building, which has a brief to focus on the people living in the outback today and how they make use of the land, was destined to become an icon of the precinct and tourism in Australia and internationally.
'It will show a deep understanding of the outback, and Charleville in particular, the land of the Bidjara people, and become a memorable interactive experience for tourists and locals alike," he said.
March Studio won the $40,000 first prize, with Hassell securing the $20,000 second prize in the competition and $10,000 awarded to Adhaeream as the third-placed entry.
All 16 qualifying entries went through a rigorous vetting process by the appointed jury of architectural professionals and Murweh Shire Council to choose the winning design.
The jury stated the winning entry 'strongly aligned with community preferences' voiced at the recent public consultation process.
The concept received a thumbs up from Bidjara traditional owner Darlene Robinson, one of the people taking part in the public consultation, who said it was an opportunity for her people to showcase their culture.
"It's what people from overseas want, an immersive experience - this is a wonderful opportunity to do it," she said.
Griffith University's Institute of Tourism has been working with the council since 2016 on its tourism product, and Professor Karine Dupre conducted the consultation that asked for ideas on the museum's content.
Feedback from the 25 or so people that took part suggested focusing on indigenous people, agriculture, climate change, and the role of women in the future of outback Australia.
Prof Dupre said the curation aspects of the new building were still to be finalised, and the next community consultation on the project is scheduled for November.
It will focus on specific content ideas and interactive technologies in the lead-up to an expected start date for museum construction in March 2023.
Murweh's director of economic development and tourism, John Nicholson said it was important to make sure everyone was on the same page.
"I'm not sure museum is the best name for it, maybe an experience," he said.
"This is going to be forward moving, organic.
"We'll have First Nations, that's for sure, the people of the outback, how they live, how they work, how they are educated, the flora, the fauna, and how climate change could affect that.
"So it's not going to be backward looking."
As well as the Outback Museum of Australia, the $7.94 million will be used in the interactive World War II Museum, Charleville's Airfield Museum and the Augathella Cultural Museum.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
