Outback Museum architectural design winner announced for Charleville

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
October 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Charleville's Darlene Robinson, Murweh Shire Council director of economic development and tourism John Nicholson, and Griffith University's Professor Karine Dupre discuss the benefits of the new museum. Pictures: Sally Gall

A circular structure that interacts with the elements designed by a Melbourne firm respected for its work in brand architecture has won a competition to design an Outback Museum of Australia in Charleville.

