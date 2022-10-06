The Diamantina Shire's 165 voters are off to the polls in early November, voting in a by-election to fill two councillor vacancies.
The vacancies were created by the resignation of Cr Don Rayment, who has been a councillor since at least the 2012 local government elections, and Cr Doug Cooms, who was elected to council at the 2016 council elections.
Both cited personal reasons.
Cr Rayment's resignation was effective from August 1, while Cr Cooms' resignation took effect on September 8.
As the latter was the deputy mayor, a vote between the two remaining councillors and the mayor at the September council meeting saw Cr Francis Murray elected as the new deputy mayor.
Nominations for candidates to fill the two vacancies opened on September 30 and will close at noon on Monday, October 10.
According to the Electoral Commission of Queensland, the by-election will be conducted as a full postal ballot on November 5
Information about how to nominate as a candidate is available on the ECQ website.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
