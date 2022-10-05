Burwah underpinned by practical, operational infrastructure

ST GEORGE property Burwah is well described as productive pastoral holding underpinned by practical operational infrastructure, secure water resources and highly productive soil types.
Located 20km from St George on the bitumen St George Mitchell Road, the 9943 hectare (24,570 acre) property has been progressively developed by the Scriven family to a well formulated plan.
Significant investment has been made on expansion of improved pastures, regrowth clearing, exclusion fencing, and livestock handling infrastructure.
The 1.8 m high exclusion fenced property is divided into 16 main paddocks with a central lane way joining the two sets of cattle yards. The lane way was recently upgraded with a 1.5m exclusion fence.
Water is a feature of the property. There are two bore supplying 27 tanks and troughs throughout the property. There are also 10 dams and semi-permanent water holes along the Glear watercourse.
Other improvements include a three bedroom homestead, two machinery sheds, hay shed, workshop, five stand machinery shed, plus two sets of cattle yards.
Contact Tim Gleeson, 0407 111 775, Ray White Rural, or Anthony Hyland, 0429 698 612, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
