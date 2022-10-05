Queensland Country Life
Kahmoo Australian White rams sell to $6250 at Cunnamulla sale

By Sally Gall
Updated October 5 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
The top-priced ram at the Kahmoo Australian White sale, sold to the Edwards family, Acme Downs, Bollon for $6250. Picture: supplied

A return to their Cunnamulla home base has paid dividends for the Kahmoo Australian White sheep stud, which sold 52 rams to a top price of $6250 at Tuesday's on-property sale.

