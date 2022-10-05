A return to their Cunnamulla home base has paid dividends for the Kahmoo Australian White sheep stud, which sold 52 rams to a top price of $6250 at Tuesday's on-property sale.
The stud held its inaugural sale at Inverell in 2021, at the property it had purchased as a drought relief measure, resulting in a top price of $4400 at that time.
Luke Scales, Nutrien Ag Solutions Russel, Cobar said it had been a solid result for the western Queensland stud.
"They had a full clearance on home ground, and it started raining after the sale finished," he said.
He said there was a greater turnout of commercial buyers this year, boding well for the Tattykeel daughter stud establishing its base in western Queensland.
The average of $3298 was up slightly on the 2021 average price of $3149.
The Edwards family, Acme Downs, Bollon were the purchasers of the top ram, 12 months old, weighing 93kg, and sired by a ram described as T 190128.
Greg and Donna Edwards have stocked their property predominantly with Aussie White sheep since 2019, saying eating quality ideals were an important objective, and have bought Kahmoo rams in the past.
"They seem to be on the right track, and we have to do a lot of travel to inspect rams at any other stud," Mr Edwards said.
They bought four rams at Tuesday's sale, paying an average $5187.50.
"Those were four big sheep," Mr Edwards said. "The top one was one of the biggest in the catalogue - he stood up well and had good feet."
Kahmoo stud representative Tony Reid described him as well put together with a nice back end and straight through the back, with black points.
Volume buyers at the sale included the Ogden Pastoral Company, Cobar, NSW, which bought 12 rams, the Yench family, also of Cobar, with six rams, and GS Millear, Tilpa, NSW, buying eight rams.
Nutrien's Luke Scales said the increasing demand for Aussie White rams in western Queensland, where Dorpers had a stronghold, was enthusing.
Kahmoo's Kym Thomas said they were very happy with the sale result.
"We had good comments from return buyers who know our product, and some new buyers from around here - we're excited about that," she said. "Butchers want the product, and we've got to fill orders."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
