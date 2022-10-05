Little Hill Farm sold after auction

MALENY's stunning Little Hill Farm has sold, after it was passed in at auction for $3.1 million.
The 40 hectare (98 acre) farm has fertile, predominantly cleared, and well-watered paddocks located in the peaceful and picturesque setting about 5km west of Maleny.
The impressively renovated three-bedroom homestead, which has views over the farm and valley, offers a modern living and dining space connected to the outdoor entertaining area and kitchen.
Located high in the Blackall Range, about 30km south west of the beaches, Maleny lies in picture-postcard dairy country, interspersed with rainforests. The area is renowned for its beautiful scenery.
There is a wide choice of cafes and restaurants, with many eateries featuring local and organic produce in a picturesque setting, all of which makes the region one of the most desirable lifestyle areas to live in Australia.
Little Hill Farm is well fenced and has improved pastures, excellent water from spring-fed dams, a creek and a bore.
There is also a second three-bedroom cottage, separate from the main home, well suited to Airbnb. Other infrastructure includes stables, shedding, cattle yards serviced by a laneway, a trough system and 9kW solar power.
The marketing of Little Hill Farm was handled by Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.