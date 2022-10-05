Queensland Country Life
Roma agents yard 5852 head with strong bullock prices

October 5 2022 - 2:00am
GDL Mitchell Agent, Jason Belz with vendor David Sullivan of Studley, Roma, who sold 35 Angus Cross Bullocks which averaged 726.86kg. The Angus cross bullocks topped at 433.2c/kg, making $3051.35/head, with all 35 to average $3019.19/head. Picture: Roma Saleyards

A total of 5852 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

