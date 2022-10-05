A total of 5852 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 760c/kg and averaged 702c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 752c/kg and averaged 661c/kg. Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 710c/kg and averaged 566c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 648c/kg and averaged 530c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topping at 550c/kg and averaging 476c/kg.
Glen Valley Pastoral Co, Glen Valley, Jundah sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 752c/kg, reaching a top of $2,033 to average $1,678. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 500c/kg, reaching a top of $1,057 to average $1,038.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 760c/kg, reaching a top of $1,862 to average $1,686. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 672c/kg, reaching a top of $1,680 to average $1,465.
CE and SG Schmidt, Cairns, Charleville sold Angus cross steers to 750c/kg, reaching a top of $2,392 to average $1,735. The Angus cross heifers sold to 645c/kg, reaching a top of $1,916 to average $1,528.
Coorada Pastoral Co, Coorada, Taroom sold Charolais cross steers to 748c/kg, reaching a top of $2,051 to average $1,797.
JT and LK Postle, Doboy, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 744c/kg, reaching a top of $1,832 to average $1,758. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 602c/kg, reaching a top of $1,357 to average $1,332.
FC McKerrow, Weona, Winton sold Droughtmaster steers to 740c/kg, reaching a top of $2,086 to average $1,724.
Pemberley Grazing, Pemberley, Isisford sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 734c/kg, reaching a top of $2,282 to average $1,839.
JG Gobbert TA / Lowan Hills Pastoral Co, Lowan Hills, Mitchell sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 730c/kg, reaching a top of $2,182 to average $1,853.
AG and KM Edwards, Pinkenetta Stn, Quilpie sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 712c/kg, reaching a top of $1,870 to average $1,865.
Henney Co, Linaglen, Windorah sold Angus steers to 710c/kg, reaching a top of $2,006 to average $1,722.
RA and GJ Murphy, Koreelah, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 702c/kg, reaching a top of $1,815 to average $1,753.
GW and GI Emery, Wyena, Wallumbilla sold Angus cross steers to 696c/kg, reaching a top of $2,340 to average $1,976. The Angus cross heifers sold to 600c/kg, reaching a top of $2,088 to average $1,725.
DK and CL Perkins, Gleneric, Chinchilla sold Charolais cross steers to 666c/kg, reaching a top of $1,823 to average $1,779. The Angus heifers sold to 580c/kg, reaching a top of $1,597 to average $1,563.
Raceview Past Co, Raceview, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 664c/kg, reaching a top of $2,084 to average $1,900.
GC Thomas, Six Mile, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 652c/kg, reaching a top of $1,884 to average $1,839.
Ben Avery, Gumvale, Blackall sold Charolais steers to 626c/kg, reaching a top of $2,291 to average $2,033. The Charolais heifers sold to 540c/kg, reaching a top of $2,109 to average$1,867.
BV Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 620c/kg, reaching a top of $2,139 to average $2,103. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 556c/kg, reaching a top of $1,874 to average $1,874.
VJ and GL Packer and Sons Pty Ltd, Kurrajong, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 616c/kg, reaching a top of $2,448 to average $2,069. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 510c/kg, reaching a top of $2,163 to average $1,787.
GB and MS Freshwater, Overflow, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 570c/kg, reaching a top of $2,129 to average $1,959. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $2,454 to reach $2,454.
AR and SM Russell sold Angus cross steers to 536c/kg, reaching a top of $2,479 to average $2,056. The Angus cross heifers sold to 528c/kg, reaching a top of $1,964 to average $1,964.
Nissi Farms, Bobadilla, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 530c/kg, reaching a top of $2,730 to average $2,623.
N Fowles, Roma sold Charolais cross steers to 520c/kg, reaching a top of $2,356 to average $2,207.
Raymond Gordon Lucht sold charolais cross steers to 516c/kg, reaching a top of $2,387 to average $2,387. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 526c/kg, reaching a top of $1,986 to average $1,791.
MJ Munday, Mirrabooka, Roma sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 492c/kg, reaching a top of $2,215 to average $2,175.
DW and JL Sullivan, Studley, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 433c/kg, reaching a top of $3,051 to average $3,019.
Wason Pastoral Co Pty Ltd (EU), Mitchell Downs, Mitchell sold Hereford steers to 420c/kg, reaching a top of $2,776 to average $2,595.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 672c/kg and averaged 578c/kg, while heifers in the 200- 280kg range topped at 672c/kg and averaged 525c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 645c/kg, averaging 495c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 556c/kg, averaging 494c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 516c/kg, averaging 469c/kg.
CA and RL Beissel, Pinetree, Roma sold Droughtmaster heifers to 592c/kg, reaching a top of $1,416 to average $1,416.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma sold Simmental cross heifers to 580c/kg, reaching a top of $1,762 to average $1,593.
DT and KA York Family Trust, Wattle Park, Wallumbilla sold Simbrah cross heifers to 526c/kg, reaching a top of $1,789 to average $1,789.
Edkins Campbell and Co sold Charolais heifers sold to 516c/kg, reaching a top of $2,215 to average $2,169. The Charbray cross cows to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $2,337 to average $2,001.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 366c/kg and averaged 274c/kg. Cows in the 400- 500kg range topped at 400c/kg, averaging 335c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 380c/kg, averaging 361c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 382c/kg, averaging 365c/kg. -ENDS
