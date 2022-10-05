Queensland Country Life
Queensland Outback Barbarians finish fourth at Australian Rugby Shield

Sally Gall
October 5 2022
The Queensland Outback Barbarians and Perth Gold teams at the conclusion of their clash at the Australian Rugby Shield in Adelaide. Picture: supplied

The Queensland Outback Barbarians rugby team has finished a respectable fourth from eight teams in the Australian Rugby Shield championships held in Adelaide.

