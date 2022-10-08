Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Queensland renewable targets raise concern for QFF's Allan Dingle

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Ferderation President
October 8 2022 - 9:00pm
Fears ambitious renewables targets could hurt farmers in the process

Last week the Palaszczuk Government announced the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan which included ambitious renewable targets of 70 per cent by 2032 and 80pc by 2035 citing the government's strong commitment to driving the transition to a lower emissions future in what is being touted the clean energy industrial revolution.

