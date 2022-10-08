Fears ambitious renewables targets could hurt farmers in the process

Last week the Palaszczuk Government announced the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan which included ambitious renewable targets of 70 per cent by 2032 and 80pc by 2035 citing the government's strong commitment to driving the transition to a lower emissions future in what is being touted the clean energy industrial revolution.
The plan includes a proposed supergrid infrastructure build, a commitment to strong public ownership of Queensland's energy system and will require approximately 100,000 jobs to deliver over the coming decade.
In the same 10 year period we are also planning a significant infrastructure build for the Olympics.
Not surprisingly, the plan has been met with mixed emotions and a range of views.
On one hand, there is excitement about the magnitude of the proposed transformation and the opportunities that may come from
Queensland positioning itself as a giant in the clean energy space.
The long-term prospect of potentially having more choice in energy supply and being less subjective to the global energy market is an attractive proposition for all.
There is also support for consideration of what future local manufacturing opportunities may be developed.
On the other hand, there is genuine concern about how this plan will actually be delivered on the ground.
At a time when workforce shortages are being felt by all industries across the state, what will this mean to agriculture's ability to find workers.
The regions will play a critical role in the rollout of this plan.
Energy affordability and reliability are critical to the future ofproduction and sustainable growth in agriculture and regional communities.
Detailed planning, extensive ongoing industry and community consultation is needed if stability for regional communities, energy supply and the cost of electricity are to be achieved and landholders not adversely affected by the regional energy zones.
As the volatility in global energy markets and power prices continues, there is a sense of nervousness across the agricultural sector.
The journey to lower emissions energy must be meticulously planned and genuinely collaborative if we are to achieve the targets outlined in the plan.
