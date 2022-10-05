Inland landholders were certainly the big winners when rain and thunderstorms delivered across south and central western Queensland overnight on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a widespread low pressure system across western Queensland would continue to produce widespread rain until Sunday.
Some of the big winners as Queensland Country Life went to print included 30mm of rain recorded at Cunnamulla, while north to Cloncurry rainfall of up to 55mm had fallen.
The very popular Who Got the Rain Facebook page was busy with many sharing their falls. Jenny Gordon of El Kantara, Longreach recorded 45mm up until 6am on Wednesday
