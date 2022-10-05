Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inland Queensland big winners when rain gods delivered on Tuesday evening

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:17am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Inland landholders were certainly the big winners when rain and thunderstorms delivered across south and central western Queensland overnight on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.