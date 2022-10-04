EVERYTHING from stud beef to lamb, horse and even koala genetics call Neogen's new Bundamba facility home but it is the state's cattle industries that are set to benefit most from the company's expansion.
Last month, the $11 million site, which was funded in part by the state government, was officially opened, allowing it to take more genetic samples than ever before.
In fact, in its early days at its old base at the University of Queensland's Gatton campus, a busy month would have consisted of 5000 samples, whereas a busy month at the new facility features about 65,000 samples.
Samples from across the country and from as far away as neighbouring countries Indonesia and New Zealand have made their way to the centre, but it is central Queensland cattle producers that have been most eager to take up Neogen's services.
"One of things we do is work with a customer to create their own custom animal evaluation, so basically run genotyping as a service and help them build their own evaluation that is tuned to their own population and phenotypes," Neogen Australasia senior director Bobby Creasman said.
"That can work quite well for all producers, but in particular those with a significant Bos indicus content or a cross-breeding population because it allows them to adjust what they are breeding, which is the kind of cattle that is prevalent in central Queensland where we are seeing a lot of growth client-wise.
"However, that does have the disadvantage of stepping away from a universal system, such as an estimated breeding value because the EBV takes the entire population of that breed into account, whereas the evaluation does not.
"In saying that, you do get a lot more accuracy with what you are breeding towards, but that is only optimised if you have got decent phenotypes and records, otherwise it can get more challenging."
As cattle prices continue to stay strong both domestically and internationally, Mr Creasman said it was operators targeting foreign markets that were utilising the services.
"I think customers that are seeking out our services are doing it mostly to keep up with market trends and to stay competitive within their industry," he said.
"It is a lot more of the vertically-integrated, export-focused customers that are breeding to very focused goals and this is a good way for those guys to measure and trend towards those goals."
Debate has continued within the Queensland cattle industry about the possibility and relevance of multi-breed EBVs, but Mr Creasman said Neogen was working on its own comparison tools.
"We are working on some solutions to help get us to the point of having some kind of universally useable tools for genetic breeders," he said.
"Crossbreeding does have a very measurable quality impact on the animals with things like hybrid vigour and heterozygosity being the main benefits that can come from crossbreeding.
"The multi-breed EBV debate is an interesting one because it would certainly be useful for crossbreeding-focused operations but I can certainly see why some people might not favour them."
As well as servicing the livestock industry, Neogen also plays a vital role in helping the country's protected species and one of its fastest-growing sectors is guardian animals.
"We do a lot of work with conservation organisations particularly with koalas, which is work we're really proud of," Mr Creasman said.
"There is a lot of different facets to the business that would not have been possible without expansion."
