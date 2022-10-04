Murweh's green ambitions questioned

Murweh Shire Council Mayor Shaun 'Zoro' Radnedge has defended his council's decision to incorporate the United Nations' 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development in its new corporate plan.
After adopting the 2022-2027 corporate plan at a recent meeting, Cr Radnedge said he believed the council was one of the first in Queensland to incorporate and embrace things such as net zero and community sustainability goals.
Wyandra grazier Trish Agar, whose property is in the neighbouring Paroo Shire, said she was flabbergasted to read the council's position.
"What will that mean for Murweh graziers reading that," she asked.
"It's opposite to their needs for land clearing, for fodder harvesting, and the like.
"It's just not compatible with western needs and I'm flabbergasted they would do that."
The page referencing the sustainability action in the council's corporate plan says "Murweh Shire Council is committed to making a positive and measured impact toward sustainability through local action in this plan."
It goes on to say that the council is already taking positive action locally toward 60 per cent of the 258 indicators for the Sustainable Development Goals.
Cr Radnedge said it was a goal for the council to achieve, not a measure for all shire residents.
"This issue shaped the whole federal election," he said.
"We're sitting in the greenest part of Australia - we've got 33pc of the country's carbon credits here.
"It's people's choices to move into the carbon space - we don't have control over that.
"Nor can we tell people not to cut their trees down.
"What we can do is things like put solar on our properties, which we have done, and aim to buy hybrid vehicles and electric cars."
Cr Radnedge said including the UN 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development in the plan had been a recommendation from the consultant they worked with to develop it.
"If there's any government funding for renewables and you don't have these goals in your plan, you've got no hope of a look-in," he said. "And it's just about council moving towards a better strategy to cut down emissions."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
