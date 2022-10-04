Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Coolabunia sale features Relay for Life fundraiser heifer

By Newsroom
October 4 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leese Johnston, Jamie Marriot, Bill Jonston with a donated heifer which sold for the Relay For Life cause. Picture supplied by Aussie Land and Livestock

Agents yarded a total of 758 head for an overall average of $1458.30 per head at Coolabunia last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.