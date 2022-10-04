Agents yarded a total of 758 head for an overall average of $1458.30 per head at Coolabunia last Friday.
The market was said to be trending at a dearer rate throughout the sale.
A very special heifer went to auction who was donated by Bill and Leesa Johnston to raise money for Relay For Life Australia.
The Charolais cross heifer sold for $2728.75 to Jamie Marriot.
A second Blonde d'Aquitaine steer was donated by Pat Williams to be butchered then sent to The Little Butcher where four quarters will be processed into four meat trays, four winners were announced at the raffle drawing today.
All proceeds from both beasts will be going to the fundraising efforts of the Ride 4 Relay Team and Relay for Life.
Store cows averaged 330 cents per kilo totalling $1421.69, with top selling heavy cows averaging 383c/kg.
Lightweight steers topped 716c/kg averaging a total of $1468.51, while heavy steers topped at 488c/kg or $2129.61.
Lightweight heifers topped at 638c/kg at $1005.04. Feeder heifers topped at 538 c/kg averaging a top of $1591, and heavy heifers topped 428c/kg or $1873.
Cows and calves made up to $2750.
The Aussie Land and Livestock team showed their support of mental health awareness month by wearing R U RITE MATE work shirts to encourage others to check on their mates and start a conversation.
