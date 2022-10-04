COME Saturday another chapter will be added to the story of the Emerald 100 (1850m).
Owners and trainers have entered a stable full of horses for the $13,000 feature at Pioneer Park, which this year can boast the added prestige as a qualifier for the $200,000 Country Cups Challenge.
When entries closed yesterday, Racing Queensland had processed nominations for 11 runners - Bayerische trained by Tom Smith, Coach (Rodney Hay), Delius (Bill Trimble), Demurral (Glenda Bell), Elle A Walking (Joshua Manzelmann), Galapagos (Rodney Hay), I Am Clever (Tom Smth), Morganella (Patrick O'Toole), No Innuendo (Mark Oates), Package (Joe Halpin) and Radipole (Craigj Amith).
If Bell wins with Demurral they might party all night.
Bell, labelled in various quarters as the Queen of Emerald and the gem city's first lady of racing, knows a thing or two about winning the race.
In 2006 the Springsure-born Bell, a dual licensee at the time with a ticket to train and ride, captured the Emerald 100 with Pimpala Player, a Sydney cast-off.
Raced by her partner Tony Button and Emerald Jockey Club official John Campbell, Pimpala Player won narrowly and according to one account of the victory Bell said: "I remember the day well.
"I was a shift worker and had come off night shift on the Friday to ride. After the win my boss Mick told me to take the night off."
It was one of numerous highlights in a riding career she started as a 15-year-old with accomplished Emerald trainer Tommy Coyne and closed on a winning note in March, 2008.
The Emerald 100 means plenty to the Central Highland, simultaneously giving the region purpose to frock up and boosting the economy. In a recent interview racecaller Scotty Power remembered its past, saying the event was first run in 1965 for prize money of 100 pounds.
"It is huge for Emerald itself while massive for the race club. It is the one day when the town unites and goes racing at Pioneer Park," Power said.
Atherton-based Janel Ryan claimed another cup last weekend when Fast Train continued solid form to seal success in the Gordonvale Cup (1800m).
The seven-year-old son of Bullet Train and Silent Symphony made it consecutive Cup victories after a rousing win on his home track on September 17 for rider Shane Pawsey, who held the reins again last weekend.
Fast Train beat Southern Swing (Mahisara-Syncopated Groove) from the Trevor Rowe yard and third went to New King (Frankel-Marine Bleue), a stablemate of the winner,
Trainers Ralph Baker (Snap Chat and Belle Adele) and Sharlee Hoffman (Starfilly and Eagle Eye Star) missed the feature event but made an impact nonetheless with winning doubles.
Senior jockey Scott Sheargold did likewise after teaming with Hoffman's pair.
Additional race meetings approved by Racing Queensland for the next week or so: October 7 Cloncurry and Sunshine Coast (night); October 8 Atherton, Bowen, Cunnamulla, Emerald, Gayndah, Muttaburra and Warwick; October 9 Sunshine Coast; October 12 Ipswich and October 13 Townsville.
