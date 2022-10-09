I've reached that stage of life where I now have an adult child ready to spread their wings, finish high school and head out into the big, wide world.
She is following in my footsteps and planning on finding a job as a nanny or a governess, just as I did 23 years ago.
This concept has given me pause to reflect and ponder how the industry and world have changed in that short time.
I went from near Charters Towers out to the Barkly Tableland to work as a governess for a family who was overseeing a station for a large pastoral company.
The only way to get to Camooweal was either on the passenger train or Greyhound bus, which back in those days ran a twice-daily service nearly every day.
If we wanted luxuries such as air conditioning or TV, we had to buy them ourselves.
There was no such thing as WiFi and, even though the internet was around, I don't think there was a computer, let alone an internet connection, at our outstation.
Communication home to our families was either snail mail, or if you were lucky, the payphone in full view of the kitchen/dining room was working, and you could make a reverse charges call home.
The school work in itself has evolved, from 'papers' sent in the mail and back again and half-hour lessons on the HF radio, to much more contact with their teachers and a lot of work being online and digital, but sadly less leeway in being able to get weeks ahead in your work and knocking off for Christmas in October.
One thing I'm assured hasn't changed is the knack young children have for saying some excruciatingly embarrassing about what their parents have done for all the district to hear.
One of my charges called his teacher an 'old bullfrog'. As a student myself, two memorable statements were 'my mum was exercising upstairs and fell through the floorboards' and 'we did a killer yesterday, and Dad cut the ears and brand off the carcase and gave them to us kids to bury and pile rocks on them'.
The neighbour's children of the latter were in the same class! Good times.
But to be 18 again, with the world at your feet and the freedom we are born into, to go and have these adventures and see the world.
So go forth, all of you amazing young people, in this next chapter of your life.
It will be different from school, but you are bush kids with the brains, resilience and drive to conquer anything you put your mind to.
- Kylie Stretton, Charters Towers beef producer
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.