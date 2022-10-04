Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 386 head of cattle at the Moreton saleyards on Tuesday.
A larger yarding of mixed lines of trade and export cattle came to hand and sold to a dearer market.
Export cattle sold exceptionally well with all processors present and operating.
A very mixed yarding of backgrounder cattle were yarded selling to a fully firm market with the better quality cattle showing signs of improving
Callum Ashton sold weaner steers to 639.2c kg to return $1629.
Light weaner steers from Warren and Wendy Hatfield made 657.2c kg to realise $1193.
Porttel Pty Ltd consigned restocker males that sold for 629.2c kg or $1229.
Restocker yearling steers from the Langley family sold to 621.2c kg or $1917.
Usher Pastoral sold grain assisted heifers for 451.2c kg to return $1686.
Four tooth, grass ox from Glen Boughen made 446.2c kg or $2911.
Tom Ulyatt sold full mouth ox for 411.2c kg to come back at $2543.
Heavy cows from Lakeside Farms made 385.2c kg to return $2657.
Graham Scholl consigned medium cows that sold to 367.2c kg or $2001.
Restocker cows from the Toft Family sold for 343.2c kg to come back at $1870.
The Langley Family sold a bull for 348.2c kg to realise $3812.
