Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Wandoan, Charleville take Elders AuctionsPlus 2022 awards

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Paterson, Wandoan, and Garry Cartwright and Josh McLeod, Charleville with their AuctionsPlus cattle and sheep branch of the year awards. Pictures: supplied

Spending his childhood in cattle yards with his agent father gave Elders Wandoan branch representative Robert Paterson a head start when he undertook his AuctionsPlus level 3 cattle assessment accreditation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.