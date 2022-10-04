Spending his childhood in cattle yards with his agent father gave Elders Wandoan branch representative Robert Paterson a head start when he undertook his AuctionsPlus level 3 cattle assessment accreditation.
Collecting the award for the 2022 AuctionsPlus cattle branch of the year, Mr Paterson said watching his father Alex Paterson at work when he was growing up meant the assessing process was something he understood well when he completed the required parallel assessments with level 1 assessors in March 2021.
"We got tested on a lot of things - it was very thorough - but I was pretty fortunate to work with Dad," he said.
Elders spokesman Bob Jakins said they were impressed to see Mr Paterson use the system to market cattle, while there were very good market conditions, for some outstanding results.
"In his first year as an assessor he broke the record for the branch so he didn't let the grass grow under his feet," Mr Jakins said.
"I find some young blokes like to get the title as being an assessor but then don't bother to utilise their qualification straight up, maybe a bit of stage fright or something.
"Robert, on the other hand demonstrated he was confident of his ability and got straight to work."
Mr Paterson oversees both Wandoan and Taroom areas and said it was a busy area for weaner cattle, so he had a job to assess 150 of them the afternoon after his accreditation came through.
"Probably the most pleasing thing is that I was up against branches with three or four agents," he said.
While he's completed the required number of assessments to rise to level 2, that can't happen until he's waited two years.
The ongoing expansion of sheep and goat flocks in south west Queensland saw Elders Charleville take out the AuctionsPlus sheep branch award for 2022.
According to Mr Jakins, the branch had a massive year, utilising 'the box' for both sheep and goats, breaking the best ever annual result for the branch.
The highlight for the branch was the dispersal of the 8500-head Plevna Downs Dorper flock for John and Karen Elmes, which topped at $456 for some of the young ewes scanned in lamb.
Garry Cartwright, a respected A1 sheep assessor, said that had been a big part of the branch's success for the year but said there were plenty of sheep and goats for sale in the Charleville and Morven areas generally.
"People have got their fencing up and the bumper season means there are bigger lambings and kiddings," he said. "Josh and I have been pretty busy."
Josh McLeod, who recently joined the ranks at Elders Charleville, quickly embraced the AuctionsPlus system and became fully accredited as both a sheep and cattle assessor.
Mr Jakins described Mr Cartwright as the 'goat king' of Elders, saying he had sold numerous consignments on the online system.
He is also the official Elders assessor trainer for goats.
Mr Jakins clarified that the annual awards were not necessarily won by the branch who put the most stock numbers through.
"Elders Winton actually sold the most cattle and Longreach the most sheep," he said. "The awards are more about growth in the product and accuracy."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
