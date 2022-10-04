Michael and Liz Zahnow first started growing garlic in their humble vegie patch in the back yard about 10 years ago, and now this niche growing opportunity is a paying business proposition.
Since then over time, the couple have trialled growing various areas increasing their area from three quarters of a hectare, to one and a half hectares and supplying Rocklea markets.
Their next move was using some land owned by Liz's mother, before buying their own land.
These days, with the help of modified machinery, the couple now grow and harvest about three quarters of a hectare of garlic annually.
Michael said growing garlic can be really labour intensive and they originally started growing and picking by hand.
"We have since had a planter made to our specifications and continued to hand pick," he said.
"Now we have bought a carrot picker and had it converting for garlic picking. "
The Zahnows grow their garlic on Cordella Farm on Kalbar's outskirts and supply the Scenic Rim Farm Box.
They package their garlic into one kilograms bags and sell it for $20/bag.
"We find by supplying the Scenic Rim Farm Box, we have more control over price, as prices at the Rocklea markets fluctuate on supply and demand.
They plant from middle to late March and harvest in September.
Michael said the crop likes a lot of water and fertilizer.
"We use a base fertilizer for planting and six weeks into growing add urea," he said.
"An all round fertiliser is added that contains nitrogen, potassium and phosphorous, and then we finish with sulphate of pot ash.
"We apply 25 millilitres of irrigated water weekly during growing."
The couple have just finished harvesting this season's crop.
"It took us two days to harvest and the garlic will now hang and cure for the next two to three weeks," Michael said.
"We planted 100 kilograms of seed and it produced 700kgs of garlic."
Michael said while there are large scale commercial farmers such as Moon's at St George, garlic growing is really for the smaller growers who has access to the niche markets.
"Our two acres is really sufficient for us to manage."
