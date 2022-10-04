Queensland Country Life
Home/News

A niche garlic market for Kalbar growers pays returns

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 4 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael and Liz Zahnow, with their kilo bag of garlic they sell to the Scenic Rim Farm Box. Picture: Courtesy of Scenic Rim Farm Box.

Michael and Liz Zahnow first started growing garlic in their humble vegie patch in the back yard about 10 years ago, and now this niche growing opportunity is a paying business proposition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.