Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gelobra: Central Queensland grazing with wind farm opportunity

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:27am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Gelobra presents as a grazing property with a renewable energy development opportunity.

GELOBRA presents as a large-scale 5308 hectare (13,116 acre) grazing property with a renewable energy development opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.