A WIDE Bay based timber business has hit the market, to be sold by Colliers Agribusiness through an expression of interest process.
The offering includes a freehold property and a high performance timber milling and processing facilities for both softwood and hardwood.
The well-established business has experienced significant revenue growth after plant upgrades including construction of drying kilns and the modern office facilities.
The business focuses on manufacturing decking timber, furniture components and pallet/industrial timber supplies, which are considered largely recession proof.
The bulk of the products are sold nationally, but includes some export sale.
The expression of interest process closes with Colliers Agribusiness on November 1.
Contact Rawdon Briggs, 0428 651 144, or Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.