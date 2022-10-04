There was a competitive market in Woodford this week when 215 head were yarded at the Stariha Auctions cattle sale on Monday.
JG Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $1750 and weaner heifers, with Charolais' making $1380 and Angus $1350.
Cody Hennessey, Moorina, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1840 and $1740.
Barry Parker, Bellthorpe, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1760.
Sommer Brothers, Maleny sold a pen of dairy cows for $2060 and young calves for $490.
Jamie Gardner, Monsildale, sold lines of Brahman cross weaner steers for $1700 & $1500 and steer calves for $1190 & $1160.
Peter Brown, Nanango, sold Brangus steer calves for $1340 and heifers for $945. James Lingard, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1680.
Gary Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Charbray steer calves for $1260 and cows for $1870 & $1640.
R Sippel, Woodford, sold Angus steers for $1570.
Charlton Enterprises, Reesville, sold Droughtmaster cross store cows for $1480.
