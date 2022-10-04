Queensland Country Life
Woodford store sale prices remain competitive

By Newsroom
October 4 2022 - 4:00am
The Woodford market remained strong. File picture.

There was a competitive market in Woodford this week when 215 head were yarded at the Stariha Auctions cattle sale on Monday.

