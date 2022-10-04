Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Prices and clearances positive

By Auctionsplus
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online sheep and cattle numbers keep going up

SHEEP

AuctionsPlus sales hit 90,920 head listed last week, which was up 14 per cent from the previous week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.