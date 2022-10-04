Online sheep and cattle numbers keep going up

AuctionsPlus sales hit 90,920 head listed last week, which was up 14 per cent from the previous week.
New season lambs made up 57pc of the market.
There were 19,240 crossbred lambs put up, which sold to an average $136/head, up $1, and 96pc clearance.
Merino wether lambs had the biggest offering of 21,176 head, which sold for an average $115/head, back $2, and clearance of 85pc.
First cross ewe lambs sold to a higher market, with 11,270 head averaging $205/head, up $15, and clearance of 65pc.
There were 463 Merino ewes and lambs listed, which averaged $194/head and had a clearance of 92pc.
The offering of 1298 mixed ewes and lambs averaged $174/head.
Merino ewe hogget offerings were down at 6852 head, of which 63pc were cleared for an average price of $232/head, down $9.
There were 45 stud sheep sales held online last week and Mumblebone Merinos smashed the record for Australian Merino sale averages reaching $5226/head.
The annual Tattykeel Australian White Stud sale set a new record for a meat sheep breed, selling to $240,000.
Numbers increased by 45pc last week on AuctionsPlus to reach 19,657 head.
Results were mixed across the board. The overall clearance rate hit 64pc and average values over reserve fell slightly to $188 - but remained high historically.
Demand was strong for 453 head of light steers, which averaged $1076/head, up $101, and cleared 81pc.
The 200-280kg steer category had 1839 head offered, and prices averaged $1377/head, down $325. Listings of 280-330kg steers more than doubled and the 1965 head offering sold to an average $2016/head, down $99, and with a clearance of 80pc.
The biggest steer offering of 2373 head in the 330-400kg category averaged $2318/head with a 72pc clearance rate.
The 200-280kg heifer category averaged $1534/head.
