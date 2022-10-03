Valley beef production with irrigation option

BRISBANE Valley property Morden Brook is described as an ideal fattening and/or backgrounding property with irrigation and the capacity for cultivation.
Covering 183 hectares (452 acres), the property is located 6km south of Toogoolawah and 1.5 hours from both Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
Morden Brook features a 1.6km frontage to Cressbrook Creek and has a 20ha irrigation licence with 16ha under centre pivot irrigation.
Water is also supplied from seven bores, three wells, three dams and underground mains supplying 14 hydrants.
There is also a very well constructed set of steel cattle yards with spray race, five way draft, loading ramp and undercover vet facilities.
Other improvements include a 18x18m hay shed, 18x9m machinery shed with a Colorbond workshop and three phase power.
Morden Brook features new fencing throughout and is well set up for cell grazing with 14 watered paddocks and lane ways.
The property is in the process of being converted to improved pastures and a rotational grazing system to increase the carrying capacity.
The versatile property is currently growing lucerne, and has previously grown oats, barley and rye grass in winter and cowpeas/lab lab, millet, and forage sorghum in summer.
There is a comfortable, air conditioned, four bedroom Queenslander style home featuring polished timber floors, led lighting, pressed plaster ceilings, and a modern kitchen.
French timber doors open on to a 4m wide verandah, which has beautiful views across the property. There is also a three bay Colorbond vehicle shed.
Morden Brook will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on October 28.
Contact Tim Collins, 0407 626 605, or Wayne Jaenke, 0438 231 634, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.