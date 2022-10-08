Queensland Country Life
Quality concerns climb with relentless rain

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
Grain quality is in the spotlight given the wet weather outlook for the east coast.

Farmers and grain buyers are becoming increasingly concerned about how the continued rain will impact the grain quality of the 2022 harvest.

