Ken Riley, Gowan poll Merino stud legend passes away at 93

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
Ken and Margaret Riley at the homestead on Gowan Poll Merino Stud, Blackall. Pictures: supplied

Best known for pioneering the poll Merino breed in Queensland, Ken Riley OAM has died at the age of 93 at his home in Kojonup, Western Australia.

