The annual Roma Golden Hobbles Campdraft was well supported by local and interstate competitors on the weekend.
The action kicked off on Friday morning with the MPC Kinetic Maiden A, which was won by Taroom competitor Jay Pearce riding Cocomo on behalf Heath and Katie Esclick with a one point lead ahead of Cameron Lee and Bar None Condalilly.
The Nutrien Maiden B campdraft followed, which saw Owen Maller and JJ Lamb forced into a run-off with Owen Maller, riding Pharlap top scoring in the decider.
The McAuley Contracting Restricted Open was won by Chinchilla lady, Shari Knudsen riding Limers Destiny with an aggregate score of 180 points ahead of Jamie Seccombe riding Robert Daly's Replica with 174 points.
St George drafter, Kate Southern riding Arlee Flotus were victorious in the Dusty Creek Futurity campdraft, for horses four years of age or under.
The Mitavite Novice A campdraft got underway at daylight Saturday morning and was taken out by noted Cutting trainer, Jamie Seccombe who swapped codes for the weekend, riding Raymond on behalf of committee members, Robert and Coralie Daly.
There was strong competition in the Stratton Stock Horses Open Campdraft, and after the final round it was sponsor John Mulcahy who claimed the draft riding his home bred mare Stratton Gest a Charlotte.
John Mulcahy and his wife Sandy have been long time supporters of the Roma Campdraft making it a special victory.
A charity auction of donated items was conducted on Saturday evening with proceeds benefiting the future construction of the Roma Care Flight Base.
The Coomber Bros Jeweller's Ladies campdraft came down to the wire with a run-off. Jacinta Brennan, Belldiva Josealena claimed the blue ribbon with 110 points ahead of Antonette Anderson riding Exactly Evan with 88 points.
Craig Leggett riding DH held a narrow one point lead ahead of Robert Daly, Mrs Robinson and Gary Chiconi, Hellofa Acre to claim the Crawfo's Tyres Novice B event.
The Elders Juvenile, Murray Builders Junior and Maranoa Mobile Welding Mini drafts were won by William Prentice, Curtis Gray and Charlotte Finch respectively.
Cattle were donated by Paul and Kellie Christiansen, the York family, Simon and Mandy McCutcheon, Fred and Gaylene Stanford, Barry and Sue McCabe and Scott and Michelle Jackson, Eumamurrin donated a line of quiet cows for the mini and junior competitors.
Dulacca Transport and Burke's Transport sponsored the cartage of the cattle.
The High School Campdraft Percentile Cup that was scheduled to be held at Dalby on October 7-9 has been cancelled due to the pending weather conditions.
Nominations secretary, Lisa Wallace said it was a difficult decision but safety of competitors was paramount.
"This year we received a lot more interest and we are looking forward to holding the High School Percentile Cup in 2023," she said.
Cooyar, Cambooya, Goondiwindi and Tooloombilla campdraft results will be published in next week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.