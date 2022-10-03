Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Roma Golden Hobbles Campdraft well supported by locals and interstate competitiors

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:56am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Roma Golden Hobbles Campdraft was well supported by local and interstate competitors on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.