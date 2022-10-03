Firsts were flying across the water at Barcaldine and Longreach on the weekend when 11 masters rowing crews from Queensland's far north to the metropolitan south made history by competing together in the first regatta to be held in outback Australia.
As well as being the first time many of them had dipped their blades into water west of the Great Dividing Range, organisers said it was the first time a short course Henley-style elimination regatta had been held in conjunction with a longer Head of the River race in Australia.
The sprints at Barcaldine's Recreation Park and the 10km endurance row on the Thomson River at Longreach have been the brainchild of rural health philanthropist Toby Ford, himself a masters rower, who wanted to boost outback tourism and introduce fellow rowers to life in the bush, as well as promote adult fitness.
Enlisting the help of his Vikings Rowing Club, he explored the possibility of staging such an event by organising the Six Rivers outback tour in November 2021 that saw racing VIIIs and crews from Brisbane test the waters of Chinchilla's weir, Emerald's Fairbairn Dam and the Dawson River at Taroom, among others.
The success of, and cameraderie engendered by the tour, brought the event last weekend into being, hosted by the Vikings.
Clubs taking part in the Australian Outback rowing regatta included Redlegs (West End, Brisbane), Bundaberg, Rockhampton-Fitzroy, Toowong, Centenary (Brisbane), Tablelands Country, Brisbane Grammarians, Riverway (Townsville) clubs, and Outback Rowing Australia, a not-for-profit group formed between Longreach and Barcaldine communities.
As well as people either flying, driving or catching the train west, boat trailers and gear for 100 crew members had to be brought west as well.
Rowing Queensland representatives were on the course on both days overseeing proceedings.
According to Dr Ford, they commented favourably on the 1100m-long, 250m-wide purpose-built lake on Barcaldine's outskirts that's been open for the past 10 months, as well as the long reach of the Thomson River.
Brisbane-based participant John Bliss, a national lightweight IVs titleholder from 1980, added his own accolades.
"This course is just amazing to find in the middle of Queensland," he said, adding that Dr Ford's infectious passion had helped them discover it for themselves.
Dr Ford was assisted by fellow Viking David Counsell, a Barcaldine resident, who said the outback regatta was destined to become an iconic event.
He acknowledged the donation of 16 single sculls by the Rockhampton Grammar School to the Barcaldine community earlier this year as helping form a rowing club.
In the sprints results at Barcaldine on Saturday, Redlegs won the mixed masters VIII, Toowong won the women's masters VIII, and the Vikings won the men's masters VIII.
It was a similar result at the Head of the Outback held on the Thomson River on Sunday.
Winners of the gidyea trophies were Redlegs in the mixed, Toowong in the womens and Vikings in the mens.
Grammarians were the fastest boat of the day, 0.1 seconds faster than the Vikings but the Vikings won on handicap.
David Counsell said they were already looking forward to the event next year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.