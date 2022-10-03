Queensland Country Life
Inaugural outback regatta hailed as start of bush rowing movement

Sally Gall
October 3 2022 - 8:30pm
Vikings rowers, David Counsell, Barcaldine, and Toby Ford, Brisbane, toast the success of the inaugural outback rowing regatta. Pictures: Sally Gall

Firsts were flying across the water at Barcaldine and Longreach on the weekend when 11 masters rowing crews from Queensland's far north to the metropolitan south made history by competing together in the first regatta to be held in outback Australia.

