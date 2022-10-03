You could be forgiven for thinking you were on the Milton reach of the Brisbane River, or taking in a regatta at Wyaralong Dam, if you drove into Barcaldine's Rec Park or along the Thomson River outside Longreach on the weekend.
Rather than the usual scene of fishermen dangling a line with an esky close by, or kids splashing in the shallows, the banks were filled with boat trailers, athletic-looking people in zooties, and plenty of competitive banter as coxes snapped out orders to crews racing by.
The two locations were the scene for the first ever rowing regatta to be held in outback Australia.
The idea was hatched following the Six Rivers outback tour in 2021, which took racing VIIIs and crews to Chinchilla, the Maranoa River, Barcaldine, Fairbairn Dam at Emerald, Longreach and Taroom.
The weekend event was well received by all, who said they were going back to their club to encourage even more members to return next year.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
