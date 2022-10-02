Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Laidley cattle sale brings firm prices, especially for younger cattle

By Newsroom
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:39pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Around 450 head were sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.