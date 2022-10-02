Around 450 head were sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale last Thursday.
The market remained firm, with younger cattle producing excellent results for vendors.
A and N Parker, Kenilworth, sold pens of Droughtmaster cross cows for $2030 and $1800 and cows and calves for $2675.
Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold a line of heifers with young calves at foot for $2625.
Des Poole, Veradilla, sold Angus yearlings, with steers making $1900 and heifers $1710.
Gatton Earthmovers, Ingoldsby, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $1910 and lines of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1480 to $1565.
Graham Francis, Toogoolawah, sold lines of Charbray heifers for $1900 and $1720, steers for $1630 and cows and calves for $2425.
Rockview Industries, Grandchester, sold Droughtmaster calves, six to seven months, with steers making $1340 and heifers $1560.
Rodney Kunde, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cows for $1980 and $1800.
Gary Brennan and Angela Mazzaracca, Woolshed, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1700 and $1680.
C-Kan, Yamanto, sold a young Brangus bull for $2020, Charolais cows for $1730 and Brahman cows and calves for $2125.
LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a pen of Brahman cross steers for $2380 and medium Braford cows for $1730.
Zack Dixon, Ropeley, sold milk tooth Angus steers for $1870 and heifers for $1800.
Hanford Family, East Haldon, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1820.
Ian Ward, Mulgowie, sold Santa steers for $1890.
Craidan Pty Ltd, Dayboro, sold Angus weaner steers for $1430 to $1670.
Col Seng, Blenheim, sold Senepol weaner steers for $1480 to $1660.
Jordon Schulze, Rosevale, sold Limousin cross steers for $1550 and $1360.
Bruce and Karen Peel, Laidley, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1570.
DonToria Downs, Coalbank, sold four to five-month-old, Speckle calves, with males making $1310 and heifers $1310 to $1400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.